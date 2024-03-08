Asia-Pacific Region Exhibiting The Fastest Growth In The Global Pregnancy Tracking Application Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global Pregnancy Tracking Application Market is witnessing a surge in the in managing the pregnancy, tracking fertility, and providing parenting solutions to the customers. This platform deliberately offers its software services on the Android system and iOS. The utilization of this software has enabled in reducing the complications in pregnancies, maternal, and infant mortality rates. Additionally, its easy availability of proficient information has eased this phase for the working women and significantly aided in reducing teenage pregnancies. However, data security and integrity are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the market due to the non-compliance of some applications with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).



Key Highlights



Prevalence of PCOS has bolstered the market growth

The pregnancy tracking segment to hold the highest market share

The android system segment to hold the largest market share on account of its easy availability

North America leads the market as the region is backed by the presence of prominent players

Asia-Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth due to rising population, rapid digitalization, and favorable government regulations



Key Players



Everyday Health(the U.S.)

Ovia Health(the U.S.)

The Knot(the U.S.)

Fehners Software (the U.K.)

Nighp Software (China)

Ovuline(the U.S.)

Hello Baby(the U.S.)

Web MD(the U.S.)

Baby Center(the U.S.)

Med ART Studios(the U.S.)

Smiling Mind (Australia)

Glow (the U.S.)



Pregnancy Tracking Application Market Segmentation

By Solution



Fertility tracking

Pregnancy tracking

Parenting solution



By Deployment Type



Android systems

IOS system



By Application



Private users

Commercial users



By Region

North America



The U.S.

Canada

Mexico



Europe



The U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Germany

The Rest of Europe



The Middle East and Africa (MEA)



Saudi Arabia

Egypt

South Africa

The Rest of MEA



Asia-Pacific



India

China

Japan

Australia

South Korea

The Rest of Asia-Pacific



South America



Columbia

Brazil

Chile

Peru

Argentina

The Rest of South America





