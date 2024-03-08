Asia-Pacific Region Exhibiting The Fastest Growth In The Global Pregnancy Tracking Application Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) The Global Pregnancy Tracking Application Market is witnessing a surge in the in managing the pregnancy, tracking fertility, and providing parenting solutions to the customers. This platform deliberately offers its software services on the Android system and iOS. The utilization of this software has enabled in reducing the complications in pregnancies, maternal, and infant mortality rates. Additionally, its easy availability of proficient information has eased this phase for the working women and significantly aided in reducing teenage pregnancies. However, data security and integrity are some of the factors that restrain the growth of the market due to the non-compliance of some applications with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Key Highlights
Prevalence of PCOS has bolstered the market growth
The pregnancy tracking segment to hold the highest market share
The android system segment to hold the largest market share on account of its easy availability
North America leads the market as the region is backed by the presence of prominent players
Asia-Pacific to exhibit the fastest growth due to rising population, rapid digitalization, and favorable government regulations
Key Players
Everyday Health(the U.S.)
Ovia Health(the U.S.)
The Knot(the U.S.)
Fehners Software (the U.K.)
Nighp Software (China)
Ovuline(the U.S.)
Hello Baby(the U.S.)
Web MD(the U.S.)
Baby Center(the U.S.)
Med ART Studios(the U.S.)
Smiling Mind (Australia)
Glow (the U.S.)
Pregnancy Tracking Application Market Segmentation
By Solution
Fertility tracking
Pregnancy tracking
Parenting solution
By Deployment Type
Android systems
IOS system
By Application
Private users
Commercial users
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The U.K.
Italy
France
Spain
Germany
The Rest of Europe
The Middle East and Africa (MEA)
Saudi Arabia
Egypt
South Africa
The Rest of MEA
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
Australia
South Korea
The Rest of Asia-Pacific
South America
Columbia
Brazil
Chile
Peru
Argentina
The Rest of South America
" Crucial Insights The Report Provides:"
* Known and Unknown Adjacencies Influencing the Growth of Market
* Explorable Revenue Sources
* Customer Behaviour Analysis
* Target Partners
* Customized Geographical Data Based on Customers as well as Competitors
* Analysis of Market Size and CAGR between the Forecast Periods
