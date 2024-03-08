Molecular Sieves Market Demand, Share To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Molecular sieves are artificial zeolites engineered to have uniformly sized and structured pores. Molecular sieves differ from other kinds of filters in that they can selectively adsorb gases and liquids based on the size and polarity of the molecules. The molecular sieve's crystalline structure is more effective than silica gel and alumina. Other distinguishing features of molecular sieves include high adsorption, effective adsorption even at high temperatures and low relative humidity, and no desorption phenomenon.

Market Dynamics

Exceptional Performance Qualities Drive the Global Market

Molecular sieves are synthetically produced porous crystalline aluminosilicates with a strong affinity for particular-sized molecules. The molecular sieve sets itself apart from other media thanks to the uniformity of its pore-size openings. In addition, the manufacturing process can affect the size of the pores in molecular sieve particles. This distinguishing feature enables the use of a molecular sieve product that can absorb water vapor but exclude other molecules, such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs), which may or may not be present in the package. The selective adsorption capabilities of molecular sieves can dry a package or environment while leaving behind other advantageous compounds. At temperatures well above 225°C, the molecular sieve can occasionally capture water vapor. Due to its incredibly high moisture absorption capabilities, it can remove water molecules that have become trapped in a silica gel bead that is completely saturated (which shows desorption characteristics unlike molecular sieve).

Growth Opportunities in the Pharmacy Industry Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Molecular sieves are a necessary component of the process chain used to create pharmaceuticals. By shielding the drugs from moisture, they help to increase their shelf life. Pharmaceutical products like effervescent, lozenges, and tablets are packaged in canisters and packets using a molecular sieve. Nutraceuticals like dietary supplements, immune boosters, and sports supplements must be stored properly to prevent product deterioration from discoloration, odors, and moisture contamination. In addition, significant applications for molecular sieves include ELISA kits, urinalysis strips, comminuted sheet material for diapers, sanitary napkins, adult incontinence products, and various in-vitro and clinical diagnostic tools. The pharmaceutical industry has become one of those with the fastest growth rates in revenue and business.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global molecular sieves market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.64% during the forecast period. More than 30% of market revenue was generated in the Asia-Pacific region in 2022. The region's rapid industrialization and urbanization are causing the molecular sieves market to expand. With the assistance of South Asian countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Indonesia, the market has grown significantly. It is also anticipated that the growth of the oil and gas industry will help the market for molecular sieves. By 2022, China and India will make up about half of the additional consumption in the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Highlights



The global molecular sieves market was valued at USD 2,334.32 million in 2022. It is expected to reach USD 3,553.51 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.78% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on the type, the global molecular sieves market is bifurcated into 4A, 3A, 5A, 13X, and zeolite Y. The 4A segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.67% during the forecast period.

Based on the shape, the global molecular sieves market is bifurcated into beads, pellets, and powder. The beads segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the global molecular sieves market is bifurcated into zeolites, activated carbon, and clay. The zeolites segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-user, the global molecular sieves market is bifurcated into oil and gas, automotive, packaging, coatings, wastewater treatment, and detergents. The oil and gas segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.45% during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global molecular sieves market's major key players are BASF SE, Merck KGaA, Honeywell International Inc, Arkema, Sorbead India, Tosoh Corporation, W.R. Grace & Co, KNT Group, Zeochem AG, Molsivcn, Union Showa Kk, and Van Air Inc.

Market News



In July 2022, OMRON Healthcare, a global leader in home blood pressure monitoring and solutions for cardiovascular disease management, announced its latest advancement in the Oxygen therapy category by launching a portable high-quality medical molecular sieve Oxygen concentrator.



Global Molecular Sieves Market: Segmentation

By Type



4A

3A

5A

13X

Zeolite Y



By Shape



Beads

Pellets

Powder



By Product



Zeolites

Activated Carbon

Clay



By End-User



Oil and Gas

Automotive

Packaging

Coatings

Wastewater Treatment

Detergents



By Regions



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa



