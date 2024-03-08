Increasing Geriatric Population Is One Of The Major Factors Driving The Smart Home Products Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) According to the research study by the World Health Organization, it is anticipated that the proportion of the worlds' population aging over 60 years will double from about 11% to 22% between 2000 and 2050. The increasing geriatric population will further prompt the need for better healthcare. However, the healthcare expenditure in various countries is rising at an alarming rate. The cost associated with present-day healthcare services is increasing continuously due to the surging prices of prescription drugs, diagnostic tools, and in-clinic care. For instance, investments in healthcare sectors increased by a massive USD 11.5 billion in the 2017 budget of Ontario, Canada.

However, the millennial population has a penchant for technological advancements and is continuously moving towards smart products and devices. In contrast, the generation X and baby boomers are anticipated as not that much technologically advanced when compared to the millennial. The disconnection between the users and their experience with technology increases the smart home privacy issues and is one of the major factor which might hamper the growth of smart homes market.

Hardware segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the growing usage of hardware products in the smart homes market. Heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) is the largest source of residential energy consumption. The energy can be saved by turning off the HVAC systems when the residents are sleeping or away from the house. However, typical residents will not manually adjust the thermostat levels and programmable thermostats are too tricky for most people to use effectively.



The entertainment segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as, with the rise in technology, smartphones are gaining momentum at a staggering rate.

Everyone cannot afford smart TVs, owing to its price, and hence many of them are shifting to smartphones which are affordable when compared to televisions. According to the research study by Deloitte, it is foreseen that global smartphone sales will reach 4.6 billion by the end of 2019. Moreover, competition among the manufacturers is growing fierce as all market players are striving to provide cost-effective products to increase sales. Furthermore, smart speakers are able to answer the questions of the users, control smart home devices and also help in managing the personal information and schedules.

Regional Segment Analysis

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, and is expected to dominate the market during the assessment period. Increasing concerns for home security among the people due to rising thefts and attacks are contributing to market growth in the U.S. According to a research study by the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, around 8,277,829 property crime offenses were registered in 2014. With the rising rate of property crime offenses, demand for smart homes and security in the country is anticipated to increase at a robust pace. Home security concerns aren't new, but the modern connected devices are more convenient and secure, and this makes the owners deploy these systems at an increasing rate. Products such as smart locks, security cameras, and others send automatic notifications and alerts to the customers' smartphone and hence it is considered to be an integral part of the smart homes in the U.S.

Key Companies include:

The major companies operating in the market include Resideo Technologies, Siemens, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, UTC, Amazon, Google, Apple, ADT, Bosch, ASSA Abloy, Legrand, ABB, Ingersoll Rand, Comcast, Hubbell, and Vivint

Recent Development:



Vivint, Inc: Merger with Mosaic Acquisition Corporation- In September 2019, Vivint Smart Home Inc has signed an agreement to merge with a subsidiary of Mosaic Acquisition Corporation. The merger allows the former to strengthen its product portfolio in the smart home market. Additionally, the Mosaic Acquisition Corporation would be renamed as Vivint Smart Home Inc.

Vivint, Inc: Partnership with Google- In June 2019, Vivint Smart Home collaborated with Google to develop every connected device with voice assistant features. Additionally, the partnership allows the former to enhance its product portfolio with the inclusion of existing product portfolio with two Google Home Mini devices, Nest Thermostat E, and Google Wi-Fi.

Comcast: Product Launch of xFi Advanced Security- In January 2019, Comcast launched Xfinity xFi Advanced Security, a new artificial-intelligence-powered service that allows the home residents to monitor, blocks and inform of online threats to connected devices. In addition, The AI -based service offers a seamless digital protection for those devices when connected to their home network

Apple: Collaboration with Amazon and Google- In December 2019, Apple formed an alliance with Amazon, Zigbee alliance and Google to develop open standards for smart home devices. The working group aimed to develop and promote the adoption of a new, royalty-free connectivity standard to enhance the compatibility features among smart home products. Additionally, the collaboration also aimed to develop open standard for develop connected home product which would eventually allow device manufacturers to build devices that are compatible to smart home products and voice services that include Amazon's Alexa, Apple's Siri, Google's Assistant, and others



Smart Home Products Market Segmentation

By Type



Hardware

Software



By Application



Entertainment

Health

Security



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA





