Prime Minister Of Spain Congrats President Ilham Aliyev On Election Win

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez has sent a congratulatory
letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on
his confident victory in the presidential election, Azernews reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN08032024000195011045ID1107952378
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.