Zelensky On International Day For Women's Rights: Everything You Do For Ukraine Inspires The World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On International Women's Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukrainian women for everything they do for the country.
“Ukrainian women treat, educate, volunteer, rescue, and bravely defend their families and country. They are professional, selfless, determined, and possess great inner strength. Our women love, raise, protect, and care. Everything they do for Ukraine inspires the entire world. I thank them for everything. I thank them for multiplying our common strength,” the President said in a post on social media platform X .
As reported, the International Day for Women's Rights and International Peace is celebrated on March 8.
Photo: President's Office
MENAFN08032024000193011044ID1107952375
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.