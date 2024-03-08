Zelensky On International Day For Women's Rights: Everything You Do For Ukraine Inspires The World

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On International Women's Day, President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Ukrainian women for everything they do for the country.

“Ukrainian women treat, educate, volunteer, rescue, and bravely defend their families and country. They are professional, selfless, determined, and possess great inner strength. Our women love, raise, protect, and care. Everything they do for Ukraine inspires the entire world. I thank them for everything. I thank them for multiplying our common strength,” the President said in a post on social media platform X .

As reported, the International Day for Women's Rights and International Peace is celebrated on March 8.

Photo: President's Office