Every Day Must Be Women’S Day Not Just March 8, Says Kalki Subramaniam

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, March 8 (IANS) Kalki Subramaniam is a renowned trans woman and a member of the National Council for Transgender Persons, constituted by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Kalki Subramaniam is a multifaceted personality as she is also an artist and an author of three books. Her book titled 'We are not the Others' has now been added to the Harvard Business School library for research and reference on gender studies.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the activist says that every day should be Women's Day and not just March 8.

IANS: As a trans woman, what do you feel about International Women's Day?

Kalki Subramaniam: Every day must be Women's Day not just March 8 as women around the world, including trans women, work harder at home and at their workplace. International Women's Day is a day to remember and honour the accomplishments and sacrifices of women; continue to work for gender equality; advocate for the safety of young girls and bring transformative change.

IANS: How is the condition of trans women in Tamil Nadu now?

Kalki Subramaniam: Women in Tamil Nadu are more progressive, better educated and are becoming economically independent. However the progress of transgender women remains slow. Thousands of transgender women still continue to beg and our community's social status isn't anywhere near equal to cis men and cis women. Reservation in education and employment still remains a dream. We are repeatedly demanding that the government focus on our social and economic progress.

IANS: Do you think that there should be more governmental intervention to uplift trans women?

Kalki Subramaniam: Absolutely yes! As a member of the National Council for Transgender Persons I am in close touch with the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. Though I represent all the five South Indian states and the Union Territory of Pondicherry, I urge the government to work for the progress of transgender people all over India. The ministry's officials are keen to make various schemes in order to reach out to the transgender persons in the country. I advise the ministry on the priorities of the community like health, education and economic uplift. I want the transgender community to be poverty free. There is a long way to go, but I am not resting.

IANS: What were your struggles as a trans woman?

Kalki Subramaniam: For all my success today, I had to struggle hard in life. As a transgender teenager I struggled at school and again in college as I didn't want the world to see me as the person I am not. I rewrote my destiny like a movie script and created my own fate in order to be the genuine person I am today, my true and real self. But as I progressed, I reminded myself that I will always represent and fight for the rights of the transgender community. I am proud of the thorny path I walked on, but I try to spread roses on that path for the younger generation of trans people.

IANS: You are an artist, a writer and an entrepreneur. How do you achieve so much?

Kalki Subramaniam: I have always followed my heart. I write and paint on my journey as a transgender woman. I document my life and of those like me through my writings and works of art and poetry. I am now into fashion, fusing my creations with art and poetry. Many of my creations carry my poetry and art. I am excited about the infinite creative possibilities this offers. I will soon launch an e-commerce website for my creations.

IANS: You have been part of the court case which led to the trans community getting the Third Gender status in government records. Please fill us in on that.

Kalki Subramaniam: I sensitised Supreme Court lawyers and the judiciary for legal recognition of the transgender community. Former Chief Justice of India, the late Altamas Kabir, was the Executive Chairman of the National Legal Services Authority. He was very instrumental in filing the PIL for transgender legal recognition. I worked hard with him for the legal recognition of the community. I have sensitised several Supreme Court and High Court lawyers and judges through sessions in the National Judicial Academy and the Madras Judicial Academy.

IANS: What are your plans in the days to come?

Kalki Subramaniam: Our organisation, Sahodari Foundation is opening an Art and Design Skill Centre on March 23 to train underprivileged transgender and cis gender women in art, design and tailoring and encourage them to be entrepreneurs.

IANS: You are an international gender activist. You have spoken at world renowned universities like Harvard, Yale and Cornell. Where are you speaking next?

Kalki Subramaniam: I have received an invitation from the University of British Columbia (UBC) in Vancouver, Canada to speak on gender and sexuality. It is one of the reputed universities of Canada. That is where Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau graduated from in 1998. I am excited to speak at UBC.