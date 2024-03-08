Mallika Singh Wears 10 Kg Regal Lehenga As Mauryan-Era Bride For ‘Pracchand Ashok’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Actress Mallika Singh, who plays Kaurwaki in the magnum opus 'Pracchand Ashok' has donned a resplendent 10 kg lehenga for the wedding sequence.

Made of sheer material, the lehenga sported delicate embroidery, reminiscent of ancient artistry, casting a spell on the beholders. Completing her look with a cascade of glistening gems, Rani Haar, and traditional jewellery including maang tika, jhumkas, nose ring, and kamar band, Mallika epitomised bridal grace and elegance.

Talking about the lehenga and the wedding sequence, Mallika shared: "For the wedding sequence, I'm adorned as a bride of the Mauryan-era, and the look evokes the grandeur of that period. There aren't many references to recreating the vibe of that time and that's why the costume team turned to the kind of clothing that is seen on sculptures of this era."

"The lehenga that I donned has the elements of the regal trends of the time such as light fabric and heavy embroidery and stone and mirror work. Wearing this gorgeous creation that weighs about 10 kg had its challenges like dealing with the heat and walking swiftly with the fear of falling. Despite the challenges, it felt empowering to wear the character's poise and grace along with the very heavy lehenga," she added.

Adnan Khan, embodying the role of Samrat Ashok, exuded charm and regal sophistication as the groom.

'Pracchand Ashok' airs on Colors.