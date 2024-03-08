Meet Ranveer Allahbadia Who Bagged 'National Creators Award'

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Social media entrepreneur Ranveer Allahbadia has won the 'Disruptor of the Year' award for 'The Ranveer Show' podcast in the first-ever National Creators Award on Friday.

The National Creators Award were presented by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

Allahbadia is also a YouTuber, motivational speaker, leadership coach, and podcast host.

He has founded BeerBiceps Pvt Ltd, a firm that provides self-improvement content in a variety of formats and currently has six YouTube channels with over seven million online followers or subscribers.

The YouTuber, who graduated in engineering in 2015, teamed up with a junior from his college, Viraj Sheth, to create Monk Entertainment.

Monk Entertainment began as a talent management company and quickly began to work as a branding and content marketing agency.

As per his LinkedIn profile, BeerBiceps originally created only fitness content, but Allahbadia quickly pivoted into general lifestyle content. The successful switch into developing men's style and grooming content eventually led to the creation of other kinds of content.

In 2018, BeerBiceps diversified into creating regional content online. Presently, their Hindi YouTube channel, 'Ranveer Allahbadia' has over 2 million subscribers while their English YouTube channel has over 3 million subscribers. In July 2019, the BeerBiceps team launched their podcast, The Ranveer Show.

BeerBiceps was also featured in the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list 2022.