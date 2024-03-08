Omar Abdullah Lashes Out At INDIA Bloc, PDP

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) Former J&K Chief Minister and Vice President of the National Conference (NC) Omar Abdullah on Friday lashed out at Lalu Prasad Yadav -- an INDIA bloc ally -- and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He also criticised those who raise slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's person, saying that the opposition gets more harmed by such attacks.

“I was never in favour of such slogans. These are self-damaging. Such slogans are a self-goal. Chowkidar, Adani-Ambani, Rafale, Parivar etc do not work. We gave them (BJP) a clear goal by raising the Parivar issue. They said PM Modi belongs to those who have no Parivar support and we had no answer to it,” Omar Abdullah told media persons.

He said that the voters are not interested in these slogans as they want to know the solutions to the problems they are facing.

“We must talk about the problems faced by the people. This is what the voters are interested in,” Omar said.

Omar Abdullah said that NC offered the south Kashmir Anantnag seat to the Congress.

“Had Sonia Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi contested from south Kashmir, NC was fine with this arrangement. But how can we leave this seat to PDP which finished at number third in the 2019 elections? It is not the NC, but the people that have kept the PDP away from the Anantnag Lok Sabha seat,” he said.

He said that they (PDP) talk about alliance but target only the NC at their rallies and through their tweets.

“In the last two years, the PDP has targeted the BJP less and the NC more. When Ghulam Nabi Azad recently targeted Farooq Abdullah, the PDP joined them. What kind of coalition dharma is this?” Omar questioned.

Anantnag constituency was won by NC's Justice (Rtd) Hasnain Masoodi in the 2019 general elections.

On the INDIA bloc alliance, Omar said the NC is willing to give two seats in the Jammu region (Jammu and Udhampur-Kathua) to Congress.

He said J&K has just 5 Lok Sabha seats and there was not much for the NC to concede to INDIA bloc allies.

He added that the alliances could be worked out when the assembly elections are held in J&K as there are many seats in the assembly elections.