Greek PM Appeals To Kremlin After Russian Attack On Odesa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis addressed the Kremlin during a conference of the European People's Party in Bucharest after witnessing a Russian air strike on Odesa.
I think we all have one message for the Kremlin : we will not get scared, we will continue to support Ukraine and its brave citizens for as long as it takes, and we remain united on this issue" Mitsotakis said.
The Greek prime minister emphasized that any violations of international law by Russia or its attempts to change borders by force will not be accepted by Europe.
As Ukrinform reported, on March 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the Odesa Commercial Sea Port and familiarized themselves with the functioning of the "grain corridor" in the Black Sea, created in August last year. During this meeting, an explosion occurred at the port in Odesa . The shelling resulted in deaths and injuries.
