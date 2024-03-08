               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
OIC Assistant Secretary-General: We Have Great Responsibility In Fight Against Islamaphobia


3/8/2024 5:10:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The designation of March 15 by the United Nations (UN) as the International Day to combat Islamophobia is a significant step in the fight against Islamophobia. We have a great responsibility in this fight,” said Assistant Secretary-General of Political Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef M. Al-Dobeay as he addressed the international conference themed “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in Baku.

He mentioned that during these years, Azerbaijan has hosted various high-level events dedicated to the fight against Islamophobia, taking exemplary steps. Today's event also reflects Azerbaijan's strong commitment in this regard. "The OIC is looking forward to the results of today's conference," he added.

The OIC Assistant Secretary General drew attention to the fact that provocative acts continue to be committed around the world, noting that people are being targeted because of their religious beliefs.

Yousef M. Al-Dobeay stressed the need to take various measures to prevent oppression and discrimination against Muslims.“The OIC calls on international organizations and civil societies to unite and mobilize their efforts against these cases," the Assistant Secretary General emphasized.

