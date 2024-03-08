OIC Assistant Secretary-General: We Have Great Responsibility In Fight Against Islamaphobia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The designation of March 15 by the United Nations (UN) as the
International Day to combat Islamophobia is a significant step in
the fight against Islamophobia. We have a great responsibility in
this fight,” said Assistant Secretary-General of Political Affairs
of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef M.
Al-Dobeay as he addressed the international conference themed
“Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” held in
Baku.
He mentioned that during these years, Azerbaijan has hosted
various high-level events dedicated to the fight against
Islamophobia, taking exemplary steps. Today's event also reflects
Azerbaijan's strong commitment in this regard. "The OIC is looking
forward to the results of today's conference," he added.
The OIC Assistant Secretary General drew attention to the fact
that provocative acts continue to be committed around the world,
noting that people are being targeted because of their religious
beliefs.
Yousef M. Al-Dobeay stressed the need to take various measures
to prevent oppression and discrimination against Muslims.“The OIC
calls on international organizations and civil societies to unite
and mobilize their efforts against these cases," the Assistant
Secretary General emphasized.
MENAFN08032024000195011045ID1107952204
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.