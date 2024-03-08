Director Of ICESCO Center For Civilizational Dialogue: Baku Conference Is One Of Most Significant Events Aimed At Fighting Islamophobia

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The international conference themed“Embracing Diversity:
Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” organized in Baku is one of the most
important events to unite efforts in the fight against
Islamophobia,” Ambassador, Director of the Center for
Civilizational Dialogue at ICESCO Khalid Fathalrahman Omer Mohamed
said in his interview with local media outlets.
“Today's conference provides an excellent opportunity to learn
new ideas, which will help us to take more effective measures
against Islamophobia,” he added.
