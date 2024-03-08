               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Director Of ICESCO Center For Civilizational Dialogue: Baku Conference Is One Of Most Significant Events Aimed At Fighting Islamophobia


3/8/2024 5:10:27 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The international conference themed“Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” organized in Baku is one of the most important events to unite efforts in the fight against Islamophobia,” Ambassador, Director of the Center for Civilizational Dialogue at ICESCO Khalid Fathalrahman Omer Mohamed said in his interview with local media outlets.

“Today's conference provides an excellent opportunity to learn new ideas, which will help us to take more effective measures against Islamophobia,” he added.

