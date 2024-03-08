Azergold JSC Congratulates Mothers Of Martyrs On Occasion Of March 8

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company (JSC) visited martyred
mothers registered in Dashkasan district on the occasion of March 8
- International Women's Day, Azernews reports.
The purpose of the visit, which was organized within the
priority direction of work with the local population and
communities of the CSC, is to make an additional contribution to
the state's policy of keeping in mind the family members of the
martyrs who died during the military operations carried out for the
sake of the territorial integrity of our country, and providing
them with comprehensive care.
During the visit, a congratulatory letter, a bouquet of flowers
and a gift card were presented to the mothers of the martyrs and
their heirs on behalf of the Society, and the memory of our martyrs
was commemorated with deep respect and reverence.
