Azergold JSC Congratulates Mothers Of Martyrs On Occasion Of March 8

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerGold Closed Joint Stock Company (JSC) visited martyred mothers registered in Dashkasan district on the occasion of March 8 - International Women's Day, Azernews reports.

The purpose of the visit, which was organized within the priority direction of work with the local population and communities of the CSC, is to make an additional contribution to the state's policy of keeping in mind the family members of the martyrs who died during the military operations carried out for the sake of the territorial integrity of our country, and providing them with comprehensive care.

During the visit, a congratulatory letter, a bouquet of flowers and a gift card were presented to the mothers of the martyrs and their heirs on behalf of the Society, and the memory of our martyrs was commemorated with deep respect and reverence.