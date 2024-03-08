Iraqi Shiite Militia Claims Drone Attack On Israel

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BAGHDAD, Mac 8 (NNN-NINA) – An Iraqi Shiite militia, yesterday, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on an Israeli airport.

The militia, named Islamic Resistance in Iraq, said in an online statement that, its fighters launched an explosive-laden drone last night, to attack a military base in Rosh Pina Airport in Israel, without giving details about casualties.

The statement added that, the attack came“in solidarity with the people of Gaza,” stressing the continuation of attacks to destroy“enemy strongholds.”

Since the onset of the Gaza conflict on Oct 7, last year, Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched numerous attacks on Israel and U.S. bases in the region.– NNN-NINA