Türkiye Sends 7Th Aid Ship To Gaza


3/8/2024 5:09:42 AM

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Mac 8 (NNN-TRT) – Türkiye sent today, a ship to the Gaza Strip, carrying 2,737 tonnes of humanitarian aid, a collaborative effort of Turkish organisations, led by the Turkish Red Crescent.

The aid will reach Egypt's Al-Arish port, and then be loaded onto trucks for Gaza, Turkish Red Crescent President, Fatma Meric Yilmaz, told reporters in the port of southern Mersin province.

The aid includes food parcels, clothes and hygiene items, as well as, shelter materials and medical equipment, among others.

Türkiye had previously sent humanitarian supplies in 12 planes and six ships, after war erupted between Israel and Hamas in Oct, last year.

The country has also received more than 300 wounded and sick from Gaza for treatment, since the onset of the conflict.– NNN-TRT

