Gaza Port By Air, Sea Not Substitute - UN Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 8 (KUNA) -- Delivering humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip by air drops or sea cannot sufficiently "substitute" land supplies, said UN aid coordinator for the Palestinian territory Sigrid Kaag late Thursday.

"The diversification of the supply routes via land remains the optimal solution," Kaag said in a press statement following a closed-door United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

"It's easier, it's faster, it's cheaper, particularly if we know that we need to sustain humanitarian assistance to Gazans for a long period of time," she remarked.

The UN official welcomed aid air drops into Gaza, which she said were a "symbol of support for the civilians in Gaza and a testimony to our shared humanity".

"But it's a drop in the ocean, it is far from enough," Kagg regretted. (end)

