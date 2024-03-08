OIC Urges Int'l Protection For Gaza Women

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, March 8 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Hissein Taha on Friday called on the international community to provide protection for women and girls in Gaza and its vicinity.

The OIC chief made the call in a press statement marking International Women's Day, which falls on March 8 every year.

Taha also underlined that it is essential to ensure unrestricted humanitarian and relief aid, health care and psychological support to the victims of the ongoing conflict, according to the statement.

He added that this occasion comes at a time when Palestinian people are still suffering from enduring hardships due to nonstop attacks by Israeli occupation forces.

"The escalating violence has brought immense suffering, especially to women and children who are disproportionately affected by the ongoing conflict," the OIC chief added.

Furthermore, Taha called for seizing this international occasion to reaffirm the continuation of the constructive engagement to support the rights of women and girls in Afghanistan in line with relevant OIC ministerial resolutions. (end)

