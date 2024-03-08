               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Mirwaiz Allowed To Offer Friday Prayers At Jamia Masjid After 5 Months


3/8/2024 5:08:30 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was on Friday allowed to offer congregational prayers at the Jamia Masjid here after five months, officials said.

“Mirwaiz was allowed to move out of his residence in Nigeen locality of the city here this afternoon,” an official said.

After leaving his residence, Mirwaiz reached the Jamia Masjid in the Nowhatta area of the city and offered the congregational Friday prayers there, officials said.

Mirwaiz was first kept under house arrest in August 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370. While he was released in September last year - after four years - and allowed to pray at the Jamia Masjid for some weeks, he was detained again in the wake of protests against the Israeli action in the Gaza Strip.

Mirwaiz had moved the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court against curbs on his movement.

Read Also Mirwaiz's House Detention Plea: HC Grants J&K Govt Final Chance to Respond Mirwaiz In Delhi For First Time After 2019 Clampdown

The court on February 21 gave the“last and final opportunity” to the Union territory administration to file a reply on it.

