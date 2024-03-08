Forester Among Two Arrested In Bribery Case In North Kashmir's Baramulla

A statement reads that Anti Corruption Bureau received a complaint from a resident of Rafiabad District Baramulla alleging therein that he is resident of Rafiabad and has timber business at Rafiabad.“He purchased timber from different places and recently sold about 375 Cft timber to a customer from Srinagar for which he needs transit permit from Range Office, Watergam, Baramulla. Accordingly, he submitted four applications online under National Transit Pass System (NTPS) which is required for transporting timber from Baramulla to Srinagar.”

As per the statement, he further stated that when he visited Range Office, Watergam, he was given one transit permit for transportation of timber but the concerned Forester Mansoor Ahmad demanded bribe of Rs 3500 for said issued permit and also told him that he had to pay more for other three pending permissions.

“Under these circumstances the complainant approached Anti Corruption Bureau with written complaint and requested for legal action against concerned officers of forest Range office, Watergam for demanding bribe from complainant for processing and issuing transit permit in his favour,” the statement reads.

“On receipt of the complaint as per laid down norms the allegations were discreetly verified which revealed that the forester in connivance and conspiracy with other officials of the Range office, Watergam is demanding bribe of Rs 3500 from complainant for one transit permit already issued to complainant and is also demanding bribe for processing and issuance of Transit Permit through online National Transit Pass System (NTPS) in other three pending applications of complainant,” it added.

After proper verification of the contents of complaint a case FIR No. 01/2024 U/S 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988 (as amended in 2018) & section 120-B IPC was registered at PS ACB Baramulla against accused public servant Mansoor Ahmad and other officials of Range Office, Watergam and investigation was commenced, the statement reads.

“During the course of investigation a trap team was constituted which laid a successful trap and caught the accused public servant namely Mansoor Ahmad and one other official of Range office Watergam red handed while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 12500 from complainant. Both the accused public servants were arrested on the spot after completing all legal formalities and the bribe money was also recovered from them. The role of other officials in bribery case is also being looked into,” it said, adding that further investigation in the case is going on.

