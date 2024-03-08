From Baramulla MLA Javid Baig Joins NC

Baig joined the party in presence of party vice president Omar Abdullah and other senior leaders.

Baig, who was recently expelled from Apni Party, was a PDP legislator from Baramulla assembly segment in 2014.

After the abrogation of Article 370, he was expelled by PDP for meeting foreign envoys who were brought in by the Centre to Kashmir.

In 2020 district development council polls, he lost both seats in Baramulla assembly segment to Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration

(PAGD).

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now