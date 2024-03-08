(MENAFN- Pressat) Massive Floki Advertisement To Lights Up Times Square for Three Months

March 8, 2024: Floki has made a bold move by unveiling an aggressive advertising campaign in New York's iconic Times Square Plaza. From March 15th, an advertisement for Floki will be in continuous display on a mammoth HD LED screen. The campaign is poised to last an extensive period of three months, ensuring that the memecoin captures the attention of New Yorkers and visitors alike.

The strategically placed advertisement occupies a high-definition, double-sided LED screen that is a notable neighbor of the Nasdaq billboard. Measuring 56 feet in width and 29 feet in height, the digital screen dominates the bustling corner atop 1500 Broadway at West 43rd Street. The billboard stands five stories high, sprawling over an expanse of 1,624 square feet, outstripping the average Manhattan home in size-a statistic highlighted by PropertyShark.

Known as the 'The Gateway to New York,' Times Square's 1500 Broadway Spectacular is a prime location for reaching a massive audience. Floki's advertisement, which will run for 10 seconds at a time, is set to appear a minimum of four times every hour. With the screen lit for 20 hours daily, from the early morning at 6 am straight through to the early hours of 2 am, the duration of the campaign will amass a staggering minimum of 7,440 separate displays of the advert.

The significance of Times Square as an advertising hotspot cannot be overstated. It greets approximately 330,000 visitors daily, and the annual tally of people walking through is roughly 50 million, confirming its title as the most visited attraction in the entire United States.

About Floki

Floki is one of the biggest cryptocurrency success stories in the world, having disrupted the crypto industry by providing solid utility while leveraging the power of memes to ensure mainstream appeal and adoption. Floki has developed a PlayToEarn NFT gaming metaverse called Valhalla, an NFT and merchandise marketplace, Digital Asset Locker FlokiFi and a crypto education platform.