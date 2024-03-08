The Way To Prevent Yet Another US Bank Crisis

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This is the third part of a three-part series.

Financial system default crises can be rendered less frequent, and future bailouts of the financial system can be obviated, by private conversion of limited-liability corporate-form banks into non-corporate-form proportional-liability financial firms.

Such firms would be less prone to default than banks are, and would not need government insurance to protect their depositors – even if they keep the same employees, payrolls, physical plant and equipment, deposits, depositors, and outstanding loan portfolios as the banks from which they are converted.

Private conversion of banks to proportional-liability financial firms is impeded not only by its conceptual novelty – no one seems to have done it or publicly suggested it until now – but also by governmental obstacles that reduce its profitability or administrative feasibility.



Government insurance of bank deposits effectively eliminates the greatest profit incentive to convert a bank to a proportional-liability financial firm, namely that this conversion would lessen the default risk borne by its creditors including its uninsured depositors and hence the compensation that they demand.



In addition, central, state and local governments, having no experience of non-corporate proportional liability firms, make no provision for them in diverse kinds of business regulation and taxation. One example is the issuance of business charters, the standard term for which,“articles of incorporation,” reflects the ubiquity of the corporate form.

Partly due to the intrinsic advantages of converting banks into proportional-liability financial firms and partly due to political considerations described near the end of the second part of this three-part essay, the House Republican Caucus might best respond to any Biden administration request for a banking-system bailout during this session of Congress by conditioning its support for the requested bailout on prior enactment of legislation mandating imminent termination of governmental impediments to private conversions of banks into proportional-liability financial firms. Such legislation might aptly:

(1) mandate termination of FDIC bank deposit insurance within two years;

(2) repeal Title II of the Dodd-Frank Act, effective within two years;



(3) and prohibit (under the interstate commerce clause of the US Constitution) any federal, state or local government discrimination against proportional-liability financial firms relative to banks in any aspect of taxation or business regulation, including the issuance of business charters, effective within six months.



Higher Federal taxes, after two years, on banks not converted to proportional-liability financial firms, might also be warranted for banks that are not functionally specialized and structurally atypical but ought not to be necessary to induce private conversion of nearly all banks into proportional-liability financial firms.



The rest of this essay, except for a brief envoi, tells how and why proportional-liability financial firms would be better than banks both singly and collectively, i.e., why private conversions of banks into proportional-liability financial firms would be profitable, absent governmental impediments, and why governments should facilitate and encourage such conversions.

The distinguishing feature of the corporate business form is limited liability – the exemption of the owners of a firm's equity from any personal liability for the firm's liabilities.



Limited liability causes the interests of a corporation's equity owners to be increasingly at odds with the interests of its creditors as the value of a solvent corporation's assets diminishes relative to the value of its liabilities.



As a solvent corporation (one with assets worth more than its liabilities) approaches insolvency (the point at which its assets are worth no more than its liabilities), its equity owners increasingly want it to take risks, even risks with negative expected values.



For the equity owners of a nearly insolvent corporation, whose equity is already worth next to nothing and cannot have a negative value due to limited liability, there is negligible scope for loss but great scope for gain by taking large risks, even if they are bad bets.

All the downside risk of a nearly insolvent corporation is born by its creditors, who increasingly prefer that a solvent corporation not take risks as it approaches insolvency. However, a corporation's creditors,i.e., the owners of its liabilities, have no voting rights in the corporation's control.



All voting rights in a corporation's control typically are allocated to the owners of its equity, each share of equity being assigned one vote. Consequently, corporations, insofar as their management is informed by the interests of the holders of rights to vote in choosing their directors, tend to become more risk-loving and less profit-maximizing as they approach insolvency.

If a corporation's equity trades in liquid markets, then individual owners of relatively small amounts of either its equity or its debt may be able to rely on exit (selling out) rather than voice (voting rights in corporate control) to protect their interests so management tends to be relatively independent of equity owners, save for those who own more equity than can be sold without lowering the market price of the corporation's equity.



However, if there is no liquid market for a corporation's equity or if the price at which a corporation's equity trades is highly volatile, as it may be if the corporation is either highly leveraged financially or engages in business that is unusually risky, then exit substitutes less well for voice, and even owners of relatively small amounts of equity may be concerned to make the corporation's management reflect the interests of its equity-owners.



If a corporation's debt trades in liquid markets at prices that are not highly volatile, then individual owners of small amounts of its debt may be able to rely on exit (selling out) to protect their interests. Otherwise, a corporation's financial creditors may try to protect their interests by“protective covenants” that constrain management but entail non-negligible monitoring and enforcement costs.

With no exceptions known to this writer, US banks are corporations.

Their equity owners are totally exempt from personal liability for banks' financial liabilities and typically are the only holders of voting rights in banks' control.



Financial firms that are not corporations are not called banks. For example, credit unions resemble banks in their main activities – taking deposits and making loans – but differ from banks in not being corporations. A credit union is depositor-owned.

It has no equity distinct from its deposits. Voting rights in its control are typically held solely by depositors in proportion to the value of their deposits.

The structural and behavioral characteristics of corporations described in this essay's previous section also apply to banks, with variations described in the rest of this section.