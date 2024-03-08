Otenbayeva On March 8: Restrictions Against Women Exacerbate Afghanistan's Poverty And Isolation

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Roza Otenbayeva, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of the UN Deputy Mission in Afghanistan, highlights the escalating danger of pushing Afghanistan further into poverty and isolation due to restrictions against women.

As the world commemorates International Women's Solidarity Day on March 8th, the Head of the UN Deputy Mission in Afghanistan calls upon the Taliban administration to put an end to the constraints imposed on women and girls.

According to UNAMA's statement, Otenbayeva expresses regret over witnessing in Afghanistan a“disastrous negative investment” instead of investing in women, which inflicts severe harm on women and girls, hindering peace and prosperity.

UNAMA's statement underscores Afghan women's plea for global support in advocacy, ensuring active participation and representation of women in all discussions regarding Afghanistan's future, and maintaining international assistance directly supporting women.

Alongside these urgent calls, Afghanistan is grappling with dire humanitarian crises, compounded by political instability and conflict, exacerbating the vulnerability of women and girls.

Restrictions on women's job opportunities and their removal from public spaces not only perpetuate gender inequality but also impede the country's progress towards sustainable development and peace.

The ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan underscores the pressing need for immediate action to address the plight of women and girls, who are disproportionately affected by the conflict and socio-economic constraints.

As the international community rallies support for Afghan women's rights, concerted efforts are imperative to dismantle barriers, foster inclusivity, and ensure women's active participation in shaping the nation's future, thereby fostering peace and prosperity for all.

