Global Medical Ceramics Market Share, Analysis And Forecast To 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Medical-grade ceramics are frequently utilized in applications such as the creation of prosthetics, implants, and medical instruments and devices. Medical applications of ceramics include the repair or replacement of musculoskeletal connective tissues. They are also used in orthopedic implants, dental implants, and bone screws.

Market Dynamics

Increasing Number of Medical Procedures Using Medical Ceramics Drives the Global Market

The rise in the number of medical procedures caused by the prevalence of chronic diseases is driving the expansion of the market for medical ceramics. Globally accessible ceramic implants include dental implants, orthopedic implants, and implantable electronic devices. In addition, the growing number of medical implants contributes to the expansion of the market. Composite materials such as hydroxy appetite (HAP) and zirconia are the market's most lucrative investment opportunities. Factors such as the increasing desire for less invasive medical procedures and the launch of innovative products to improve the efficacy of therapeutic and diagnostic medical procedures have contributed to the rise in medical operations. Consequently, the rising number of medical procedures utilizing medical ceramics is anticipated to fuel the growth of the worldwide medical ceramics market over the study period.

Collaborations with Small Market Players Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The market is growing due to the incorporation of ceramics into medical equipment, the aging population that requires implant procedures, and government initiatives to research medical ceramics. Competitors in the market for medical ceramics supply excellent, technologically sophisticated items and well-regulated customer service activities. In addition, many market leaders are employing strategies such as acquisitions and mergers to extend their product range by launching new goods and partnering with more minor industry leaders. For instance, Friatec GmbH ("Friatec"), a German manufacturer and supplier of ceramic and plastic components, acquired the advanced Kyocera medical ceramics business operations of Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH via a newly established subsidiary, according to a May 2019 announcement from Kyocera Corporation.

Regional Analysis

Americas is the most significant shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. In the United States, there are about 3,500 prosthodontists and prosthodontic residents, as reported by the American Dental Association, Health Policy Resources Center, Supply of Dentists, 2017. More than 36 million Americans are toothless, and an additional 120 million are missing at least one tooth. It is anticipated that these numbers will climb during the next two decades. High demand for dental services and a sufficient supply of dental experts in the region are anticipated to boost the expansion of the regional market. In addition, the expanding older population contributes to the expansion of the medical ceramics market in the Americas. According to the Administration for Community Living, the population aged 65 and older in the Americas increased from 37.2 million in 2006 to 49.2 million in 2016. Consequently, a vast patient pool suffering from dental decay, a fast-growing medical device sector, and an aging population are projected to fuel the expansion of the medical ceramics market in the Americas throughout the study period.

Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% over the forecast period. Europe is expected to grow significantly throughout the projected period as a result of an increase in patients and the accessibility of goods in the region. Medical ceramics are used to produce surgical implants, prostheses, and other medical instruments and devices. Switzerland, Finland, Luxembourg, Germany, Austria, and Belgium were the countries in the region with the most hip and knee replacements in 2017. Since 2000, hip and knee replacements have rapidly increased in most OECD countries. In addition, the average hip replacement rate increased by 30%, and the average knee replacement rate increased by 40% between 2007 and 2017. This increase in the number of knee replacement patients is projected to expand the regional market. Ceramic implants are now more widely available on the market, especially since Camlog (Ceralog), Straumann (Pure and Snow), and Nobel Biocare (Nobel Pearl) have added zirconia implants to their respective implant product lines.

Key Highlights



The global medical ceramics market was valued at USD 23,873 million in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 40,954 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

Based on type, the global medical ceramics market is divided into bioinert ceramics, bioactive ceramics, bioabsorbable ceramics, and piezoceramics. The bioinert ceramics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.95% during the forecast period.

Based on application, the global medical ceramics market is divided into dental, orthopedic, cardiovascular, medical device, plastic surgery, and others. The dental applications segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.27% during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the global medical ceramics market is divided into hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, and others. The hospitals and clinics segment is the highest contributor to the market and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% over the forecast period.

America is the most significant shareholder and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period.



Competitive Players

The key players in the global medical ceramics market are 3M, Institut Straumann AG, Stryker, Kyocera Corporation, Nobel Biocare, CoorsTek, Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., DePuy Synthes, CeramTec, and Rauschert Group.

Market News



In December 2022, Lithoz, based in Vienna, Austria, announced LithaBone HA 480. The human bone-like ceramic material was developed via cooperation with users of earlier bone substitute materials for ceramic Additive Manufacturing.

In September 2022, Kyocera decided to consolidate its European fine ceramics business. By doing so, the fine ceramics units and production facilities in Mannheim and Selb will be merged into a separate entity under KYOCERA Europe GmbH.



Global Medical Ceramics Market: Segmentation

By Type



Bioinert Ceramics

Bioactive Ceramics

Bioabsorbable Ceramics

Piezoceramics



By Applications



Dental

Orthopedic

Cardiovascular

Medical Device

Plastic Surgery

Others



By End-User



Hospitals and Clinics

Specialty Centers

Others



By Regions



Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa



