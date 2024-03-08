Adani Wilmar's New CSR Short Film Celebrates Role Of 'Suposhan Sanginis'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) On International Women's Day, Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL), one of India's largest FMCG food companies, launched a new CSR short film celebrating the invaluable contributions of 'SuPoshan Sanginis' in eradicating malnutrition and anaemia among its target groups, namely, children (0-5 years), adolescents and women in the reproductive age.

These women volunteers are an integral part of the Fortune SuPoshan Project, a pioneering initiative of Adani Wilmar implemented by the Adani Foundation, Adani Group's CSR arm, to combat malnutrition and anaemia in India.

The CSR short film, which is airing on Friday, narrates the story of a Sangini visiting a family, diligently checking on their son's health and ensuring that he receives proper nutrition to thrive.

This narrative highlights the transformative role of Sanginis in rural India, showcasing their endeavours to uplift the lives of undernourished children, impart hygiene practices and educate families on the significance of nutritious food such as leafy vegetables, millets, legumes and fruits.

The four-minute CSR short film, directed by the filmmaker Tiyash Sen and conceptualised by DDB Mudra, will be extended across platforms such as Meta and YouTube for maximum visibility.

Commenting on the newly launched CSR short film, Angshu Mallick, Managing Director and CEO, Adani Wilmar Ltd, said, "The Fortune SuPoshan project holds a special place in our hearts and we take pride in the progress it has made towards eradicating malnutrition and anaemia since its inception. Given that malnutrition is closely linked to food and nutrition, there is no better organisation than us to address it, Adani Wilmar being the largest food

company in the country."

Talking about the vision of Adani Wilmar, Mallick said: "It is our responsibility to actively work towards this cause. Our SuPoshan Sanginis have played a pivotal role in achieving these objectives, working tirelessly at the grassroots."

He added: "The CSR short film serves as a testament to the extraordinary dedication of the Sanginis and their unwavering commitment to enhancing the health and well-being of their communities. Their passion and efforts have been instrumental in breaking the worrying intergenerational cycle of malnutrition. We are proud to honour their contributions on International Women's Day."

Initiated in 2016, the Fortune SuPoshan Project has seen a resounding success in enhancing the health and nutritional status of its target groups in vulnerable communities.

The project's unique approach involves active engagement with stakeholders, who include gram panchayats, local governing bodies, healthcare facilities and frontline health workers.

The training and deployment of SuPoshan Sanginis, who are selected from the villages that are a part of the project, played a vital role in implementing interventions and driving behavioural changes at the grassroots.

Lauding the part played by SuPoshan Sanginis in making the project the success it has been, Dr Priti Adani, Chairperson, Adani Foundation, said, "I have consistently maintained that the Sanginis have played a significant role in the success of Fortune SuPoshan. The film on International Women's Day is well-timed and commendable."

She added: "Their work deserves recognition, particularly their remarkable achievement in breaking the intergenerational cycle of malnutrition.”

Since 2016, the Fortune SuPoshan Project has spread its network across 31 sites across the country, including some of the aspirational districts such as Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) and Narmada (Gujarat), reaching more than 4,04,261 lakh households through 1000-plus Sanginis in 1,940 villages and slums.

The proactive approach of Sanginis has resulted in around 90,000 children being saved from malnutrition. More than three lakh adolescent girls and women in the reproductive age have also benefited from the project's intervention through the women volunteers.