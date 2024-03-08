Elvish Joins ‘Playground’ Season 3 As Mentor, Welcomes Opportunity To Guide In Gaming

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' winner Elvish Yadav will be seen as a mentor alongside names such as CarryMinati, Techno Gamerz, and Mortal in the third season of 'Playground'.

Elvish will go on a 28-day journey, leading his team, KO Krakens in the highly entertaining captive reality show.

He said:“I'm thrilled to be part of the Playground franchise for the first time for its third edition. This opportunity to mentor and guide contestants in gaming is very interesting. I can't wait to add my uniqueness to the show and embark on a thrilling adventure that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.”

“The competition will be more thrilling and intense than ever. It motivates me to push myself and my team to reach new heights.”

The exciting trailer unveils CarryMinati, the original mentor, declaring the comeback of the thrilling reality series featuring his team, Dare Dragons.

The third season of Playground will witness sixteen micro-influencers embarking on a 28-day journey filled with challenges, strategic gaming battles, and captivating entertainment trials.

The reality show will stream from March 15 on Amazon miniTV.