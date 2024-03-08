For All Homeowners In UAE: Fire Alarm System Is Now Mandatory Since Jan 2024

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 8 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM

In a world where safety is paramount, every step towards enhancing residential protection is a significant stride towards safeguarding homes and loved ones. To make homes safer from fires, the UAE has introduced a new rule that requires better fire safety measures in residential buildings. Since January 2024, the installation of fire alarms has become mandatory for all homeowners in the UAE, marking a significant milestone in the nation's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of its residents.

This new regulation comes as a proactive response to the potential risks posed by fire incidents in residential settings. While the UAE boasts modern infrastructure and stringent building codes, the tragic reality is that fires can still occur, often with devastating consequences.

This mission is at the heart of the collaboration between ATEIS Middle East & VELOX Life Safety and the Dubai Civil Defence, which aims to introduce state-of-the-art fire protection systems that address the unique needs of homeowners, ensuring swift and effective protection against the impact of fires.

For those who have not yet installed fire alarms, they will first receive a warning and then possibly fines for those who continue not to comply.

Maj Gen Ali Hassan Al Mutawa, Dubai's Assistant Director-General for Fire and Rescue Affairs , emphasised the importance of proactive measures in safeguarding homes. He stated, "We encourage all homeowners to take immediate action and install the system to ensure their homes are well-equipped to handle any potential fire incidents. We hope to have the system in all villas in the emirate by the end of the year."

Recognising the diverse requirements of villas and houses, VELOX has engineered a range of fire protection systems that seamlessly blend advanced technology with user-friendly interfaces. One of the key highlights of VELOX's offerings is its revolutionary system that can be installed in less than one hour. This ensures that homeowners can swiftly and effortlessly secure their properties without any hassle or delay. Whether it's an existing house or a property under construction, VELOX's fire protection systems offer a seamless integration process that prioritises convenience and efficiency.

For existing houses, VELOX offers an integrated wireless solution that seamlessly integrates with the existing infrastructure, minimising disruption while maximising safety. This wireless solution is designed to be easily installed without the need for extensive rewiring or structural modifications, making it an ideal choice for homeowners looking to upgrade their fire protection measures.

For houses under construction, VELOX provides a smart wired fire alarm solution that sets new standards in residential safety. By leveraging cutting-edge technology the company has implemented a special mode designed specifically for 'Bakhoor,' ensuring that unwanted alarms are prevented while burning Bakhoor or Shisha smoking sessions. VELOX's wired fire alarm solution offers unparalleled reliability and effectiveness, ensuring that homeowners can enjoy peace of mind knowing that their properties are protected by the latest innovations in fire safety.