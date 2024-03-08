New York Gears Up For T20 WC 2024 As Construction Of Nassau County Int'l Stadium Continues

(MENAFN- NewsIn) March 8 (ICC) – ICC has released a time-lapse video to mark the one-month construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.

Construction of the modular Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York has made great strides in the last month ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, starting on June 1.

The 34,000-capacity stadium hosts eight matches in the tournament, including the much-awaited clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. The ground will be home to India during the entirety of the group stages, where they will also face Ireland and hosts USA.

The East Stand of the stadium, designed to accommodate 12,500 fans, has started to take shape over the past month with cranes lifting the modular framework in place. In addition, preparation work has also started on the modular stadium's outfield as well as the north and south premium hospitality and media pavilions.

Anticipation for the upcoming marquee event has captivated the cricketing community, as reflected in the unprecedented demand for tickets. Limited tickets for five matches at the Nassau County stadium are now available on t20worldcup, offering fans the opportunity to watch the game's biggest superstars live in action on T20I cricket's grandest stage.

ICC Head of Events, Chris Tetley was delighted at the rapid progress of the stadium. He said:“It is extremely exciting to see the progress made in the construction of the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York over the past month. Work on the outfield commenced in January and in the past few weeks the East Stand framework has really started to take shape.”

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup will be co-hosted by the West Indies and the USA across nine venues.

