Singapore Tightens Rules For Hiring Foreign Professionals

(MENAFN- NewsIn) March 8 (Reuters) – Singapore will raise the salary criteria for foreign executives and professionals that companies can hire starting next year, the government announced on Monday.
From January next year, foreigners must earn S$5,600 ($4,170) or more a month – up from the current S$5,000 – to qualify for the so-called employment passes typically granted to high-paid professionals.
Those in the financial sector will have the qualifying salary hiked to S$6,200 from S$5,500.
