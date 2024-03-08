               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Singapore Tightens Rules For Hiring Foreign Professionals


3/8/2024 4:18:45 AM

(MENAFN- NewsIn) March 8 (Reuters) – Singapore will raise the salary criteria for foreign executives and professionals that companies can hire starting next year, the government announced on Monday.

From January next year, foreigners must earn S$5,600 ($4,170) or more a month – up from the current S$5,000 – to qualify for the so-called employment passes typically granted to high-paid professionals.

Those in the financial sector will have the qualifying salary hiked to S$6,200 from S$5,500.

