I-T Raids RJD MLC's Residence In Patna

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, March 8 (IANS) A team of the Income Tax department conducted a raid on the house of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLC Vinod Jaiswal in Patna on Friday.

Vinod Jaiswal is a known liquor trader in West Bengal. A team of Income tax officers came from Kolkata on Friday morning and went to his house which is located in the upscale Boring road locality.

Sources have said that the matter was related to tax evasion. The I-T sleuths were scanning documents in his house.

Vinod Jaiwal had earlier objected to the liquor ban policy of the Bihar government. He had said that the state exchequer was losing thousands of crores of rupees in revenue due to the ban and should be lifted.

More detials were awaited.