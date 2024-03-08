(MENAFN- EQS Group)

The joint „RETIRE RICH“ campaign spotlights the large pension gap of women in Germany and emphasizes the importance of private retirement planning.

Female founded tights label saint sass is releasing the limited tights on March 8th, The International Women's Day, featuring the statement“RETIRE RICH”.

Trade Republic data, across its 4 million customers, shows that women are better investors, achieving on average 2% higher returns than male investors.

The analysis indicates that women invest more long-term, diversified and regularly than men, contributing to higher return and wealth creation. Trade republic is matching 100% of saint sass' profits in a contribution to“seiStark e.V.”, an organization who will use the amount to support financial education for females in local projects.



Berlin, March 8th, 2024. Women in Germany receive on average 30% less pension than men. Females are also investing structurally less into capital markets, leading to lower private retirement savings. At the same time Trade Republic's data across 4 million clients shows that women are indeed the better investors. Women achieve on average a 2% higher return, driven by a more diversified investment strategy. Now, tights label saint sass and Europe's largest savings platform, Trade Republic, are joining forces to promote and foster capital markets participation among women.“RETIRE RICH” is the slogan of this year's campaign, to encourage female investing across Europe.



"We are proud to partner up with Trade Republic to launch an initiative that brings attention to an underserved topic. We've already proven that women are able to combine fashion with strong statements. Now it's time to encourage women to empower themselves for financial independence and retirement planning. We chose the slogan 'RETIRE RICH' to trigger conversations about female retirement provocatively highlighting the problem we are facing”, says Vivien Wysocki, Co-founder of saint sass.

Through their campaign, the two Berlin based companies aim to encourage women to start their private retirement planning journey. According to the Federal Statistical Office in Germany around one in five women over 65 runs the risk of living in poverty. However, Trade Republic data shows that women achieve on average a 2% higher yearly return than men in 2023. One reason is that women diversify their portfolios more broadly, by holding 23% more assets in ETFs compared to men. In addition, women are 10% more likely to invest through a savings plan. But Trade Republic's analysis also highlights challenges: women typically start investing in the capital market two years later and with 30% less capital than men.

"At Trade Republic we see a new generation of confident young female investors starting to invest for the first time with us. Yet, there is much to do. The pension gap is especially burning for women as they traditionally receive less pension from the state. Yet, we recognize that women are more successful investors, because they typically follow a more long term and diversified investment approach. Therefore, we want to encourage millions of women across Germany to trust themselves and start their savings journey”, says Trade Republic's Co-founder Christian Hecker.

The initiative will go live from March 8th, 2024 with its own website dedicated to female investing. The limited statement tights "RETIRE RICH" will be exclusively available on saintsass.



Trade Republic is matching 100% of saint sass' profits in a contribution to“seiStark e.V.”, an organization who will use the amount to support financial education for females in local projects.





About Trade Republic



Trade Republic is on a mission to set millions of Europeans up for wealth creation with secure, easy, and commission-free access to capital markets. With customers across 17 European countries and billions of assets under management, Trade Republic is already the home screen app for many Europeans to manage their wealth. It offers savings plans, fractional trading of shares, ETFs, bonds as well as derivatives and crypto and, from January 2024, the Trade Republic card with a 1 percent Saveback reward. Trade Republic is a full-service bank and is supervised by the BaFin and Bundesbank. As Europe's largest broker and leading savings platform, Trade Republic has received growth capital from leading global investors such as Accel, Peter Thiel's Founders Fund, Ontario Teachers', Sequoia and TCV. The Berlin-based company was founded in 2015 by Christian Hecker, Thomas Pischke and Marco Cancellieri.



About saint sass



„MOM, I AM A RICH MAN” – With this legendary statement by Cher, the story of saint sass began. The Berlin-based label was founded in 2021 by Vivien Wysocki & Larissa Schmid out of their passion for tights. Made by women – for women. saint sass translates to“Holy Impudence” and represents a life full of contradictions, independence, self-confidence, self-irony, and effortless elegance. Designed in Berlin & made in Italy: saint sass focuses on a sustainable supply chain and the use of high-quality materials to ensure the highest quality. The tights are knitted with great attention of detail in Germany, and the statements are handcrafted in Saarland. Additionally, the packaging is done in small sizes using paper.



Further information at saintsass .



About seiStark e.V

seiStark e.V. advocates for women in need. The cornerstone of our work is our mentoring program“Zusammen STARK”, where we pair women with our“STARKmacherinnen”. They provide long-term and individual support to help women resolve their challenges. Our STRONG makers accompany women on their journey towards a self-determined life. Additionally, this work is complemented and supported by numerous projects of our association. Let's work together to ensure that social background, discrimination, and personal setbacks do not impede the path ahead. Help us enable as many women as possible to lead self-determined, independent, and happy lives.

Further information at

.

