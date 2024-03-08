               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Kuros Biosciences To Report Full Year Financial Results For 2023 And Provide Corporate Update


3/8/2024 4:12:16 AM

Kuros Biosciences AG / Key word(s): Annual Results
Kuros Biosciences to Report Full Year Financial Results for 2023 and Provide Corporate Update
08.03.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Company to host conference call and webcast on March 13, 2024, at 3pm CET/10am US EST

Schlieren (Zurich), Switzerland, March 8, 2024 – Kuros Biosciences (“Kuros” or“the Company”), a leader in next-generation bone graft technologies, today announced that it will report its full-year financial results and provide a corporate update on its business on March 13, 2024.
Following the announcement, the company will host a video conference call at 3pm CET/10am US EST to discuss the results.

To register for the video call, click here .

For further information, please contact:

Kuros Biosciences AG
Daniel Geiger
Chief Financial Officer
t: +41 44 733 47 47
e:
... 		LifeSci Advisors
Sandya von der Weid
Investors
t: +41 78 680 0538
e:
...

About Kuros Biosciences
Kuros Biosciences is on a mission to discover, develop and deliver innovative biologic fusion technologies. With locations in the United States, Switzerland and the Netherlands, the company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange. The company's first commercial product, MagnetOsTM, is a unique advanced bone graft that has already been used across three continents and in 25,000 fusion surgeries. For more information on the company, its products and pipeline, visit kurosbio .


Language: English
Company: Kuros Biosciences AG
Wagistrasse 25
8952 Schlieren
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 733 4747
Fax: +41 44 733 4740
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: CH0325814116
Valor: 32581411
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1854131


