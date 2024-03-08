The game changer for the professional kitchen in India: RATIONAL to launch the iVario Pro at AAHAR

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Delhi, India From 7 to 11 March, RATIONAL will be showcasing the iVario Pro for the first time in India at the AAHAR in New Delhi. Available in L and XL sizes, the multi-functional cooking system can boil, fry, deep fry and pressure cook, replacing a wide range of conventional appliances such as tilting fryers, boilers, deep-fat fryers and pressure cookers. The iVario Pro produces more food in less time, ensuring efficient production and outstanding quality.

"With a usable volume of 150 litres, the XL model can cook up to 500 meals a day. The iVario Pro is a game changer in the catering industry," says Vishal Raman, Managing Director at RATIONAL .





Visitors to the AAHAR stand will be able to see for themselves just how powerful the iVario Pro is: For example, the RATIONAL chefs will prepare chicken biryani using pressure cooking, deep-fry samosa and show how to cook 100 servings of rice in just 20 minutes. The patented heating technology, which heats the entire pan base evenly to 200°C in less than 2.5 minutes, is responsible for the high speed. In addition, only as much heat is introduced into and removed from the food as is needed, preventing sticking and overcooking. "The precise temperature management also has a positive effect on energy consumption," explains Mr. Vishal Raman , "The iVario Pro uses up to 40% less energy than conventional kitchen technology, while at the same time being up to four times faster." The iVario Pro also makes life easier for the kitchen team, as its built-in intelligence automatically monitors cooking processes and signals when turning or stirring is required. "This ensures consistent food quality because it is so easy to use that even untrained staff can operate the cooking system after a short period of training."





The iVario Pro has already proven itself in many markets around the world, and now India is following suit. For Thomas Hoch, Senior Vice President Product Management iVario Pro , this is the next logical step.

"The Indian market is of strategic importance to us. We see great potential here, as our multifunctional cooking system is ideal for preparing many Indian dishes." Mr. Hoch continues, "We look forward to working with our partners and customers to establish the iVario Pro on the Indian market in the long term."





In addition to the iVario Pro, RATIONAL will also be showcasing an innovation for its iCombi Pro intelligent combi-steamer at the AAHAR.

"iCareSystem AutoDose" is the integrated cleaning and storage system with solid detergent for selected tabletop units and enables autonomous cleaning at the touch of a button or according to a schedule - without coming into contact with chemicals.





More information on the iVario Pro and iCareSystem AutoDose is available at rational-online and from 7-11 March at the AAHAR in New Delhi. This year, RATIONAL will be in Hall 14, Stand 14G – 09.



About RATIONAL

The RATIONAL Group is the world market and technology leader in the field of hot food preparation for professional kitchens. Founded in 1973, the company employs more than 1,100 people in Germany and a total of over 2,300 worldwide. RATIONAL has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since its IPO in 2000, and is currently included in the MDAX.





The primary objective of the company is to always offer its customers maximum benefits. Internally, RATIONAL is committed to the principle of sustainability, expressed in its policies on environmental protection, leadership and social responsibility. Year after year, numerous international awards testify to the exceptional quality of RATIONAL's work.