Singtel Applauded By Frost & Sullivan For Its Enabling 5G Technology, Tech Innovation, And Market-Leading Position

SAN ANTONIO, TX. – 28th November, 2023 – Recently, Frost & Sullivan researched the 5G platform and enterprise industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Singapore Telecommunications (Singtel) with the 2023 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Enabling Technology Leadership, Technology Innovation Leadership, and Company of the Year Awards. The company is a leading APAC 5G enterprise service provider and is Singapore's largest telecommunications company by subscriptions, and thus, it has a strong brand identity with an immense following among government agencies and enterprises of all sizes. The company has 52 enterprise offices in 18 countries worldwide, and more than 65% of its net profit derived from operations outside of Singapore. With 5G, Singtel provides enterprises with new capabilities e.g., real time visibility and mission critical, to bring new monetization value-addition opportunities with quality of service (QOS) and by enabling intelligence and automation.

Singtel's 5G network technology improves latency, optimizes performance, and increases productivity for enhanced business profitability. It addresses enterprises' need for faster upload speeds to transfer large volumes of data, such as heavy video streaming, or to process complex applications, such as manufacturing operations and high-precision quality control. With better network yield and compute management, Singtel's platform helps enterprises accelerate the deployment of end-to-end 5G solutions affordably by giving them access to validated solutions and capabilities. The Singtel Paragon platform enables better E2E infrastructure visibility, performance assurance, and risk mitigation to better serve the enterprise segment. These attributes are beneficial to enterprises and a key differentiator for Singtel because the market lacks a similarly strong platform regionally.

Mei Lee Quah, ICT research director for Frost & Sullivan, observed,“The Singtel Paragon platform is recognized by industry participants as the region's first innovative, all-in-one platform that can support regional enterprises by tapping the potential of 5G in combination with emerging technologies e.g., internet of things (IoT), edge infrastructure and cloud.”

The Singtel Paragon platform enables augmented reality (AR) headsets to reduce enterprises' training time by 50%. Unlike competitors, Singtel enables actively marketed 5G solutions and creatively enables 5G solutions that require more effort and customization, thus extending the boundaries for 5G to influence more verticals and create more use-case solutions. Singtel creates opportunities to cross-sell or bundle its different services and positions itself as a champion that can push for infrastructure regionally to drive achieve better business performance and profitability. It is positioned as a premium 5G service provider with its own 5G SA network in Singapore, whereas its closest competitors work together as a joint venture called Antina to build, deploy, and share a 5G SA network. Singtel brings together a pool of capabilities that enterprises can readily leverage and clearly lead the 5G space regionally.

“Singtel addresses the market gap for affordable, customizable 5G use case solutions with network slicing and is working tirelessly to make 5G available to all enterprises regionally. Its string of commercial deployments act as a proven track record, and the human factor behind the company's technological innovation and approach contributes to its success as a regional leader in 5G,” added Mei Lee Quah. Back by its strong brand identity and overall exceptional performance, Singtel earns Frost & Sullivan's 2023 Asia-Pacific (APAC) Enabling Technology Leadership, Technology Innovation Leadership, and Company of the Year Awards.

