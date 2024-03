Psychedelicnewsbreaks FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA:0K9A) Issues Update On GBB Drink Lab Inc. Litigation And Safety Shot

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) FSD Pharma (NASDAQ: HUGE) (CSE: HUGE) (FRA:0K9A)

is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions. The company has issued a statement as an update regarding its litigation with GBB Drink Lab Inc. previously referenced at:

FSD Pharma Rebuts Claims of GBB Drink Lab now acquired by Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ: JUPW) . In May of this year, GBB filed a lawsuit against FSD Pharma alleging a material breach of a mutual nondisclosure agreement and trade secret misappropriation. FSD Pharma has categorically denied these allegations and filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, which is currently pending. Please refer to the press release for complete details.

To view the full press release, visit



About FSD Pharma Inc.

FSD Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative, inflammatory and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), FSD is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS (formerly Lucid-21-302). Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. FSD is also focused on the research and development of UNBUZZD(TM), a proprietary formulation of natural ingredients, vitamins and minerals to help with liver and brain function for the purposes of quickly relieving individuals from the effects of alcohol consumption. FSD maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represent loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

About PsychedelicNewsWire

PsychedelicNewsWire

(“PNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on all aspects of psychedelics and the latest developments and advances in the psychedelics sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, PNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, PNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. PNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from PsychedelicNewsWire, text“Groovy” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the PsychedelicNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by PNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

PsychedelicNewsWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

PsychedelicNewsWire is powered by

IBN