Taylor Swift For US President? Ray Dalio Endorses Singer After Singapore Concert, Says 'She Can Bring Together...'

- Live Mint) "Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Ray Dalio endorses Taylor Swift for US President and praising her ability to unite diverse audiences at her Singapore concert to X, he wrote,“@taylorswift13 for President! I just saw her at her concert in Singapore and realized that she can bring together Americans and people in most countries much better than either of the candidates, and that bringing people together is the most important thing.”“Watching this concert with people from all over the world made me and them feel good and connected and reminded me how powerful that universal culture is. Wouldn't it be great if we had two candidates who could lead that culture and make smart leadership decisions too?”\"We're living in such a strange timeline,\" said a user. While, another commented,“Ray who took your phone.”His post gathered funny reactions on social media about whether he was enjoying himself a bit too much at Swift's widely acclaimed three-hour show.\"My last two brain cells at 3 AM,\" added a user. \"Imagine meeting Ray Dalio at Taylor Swift,\" said a user.“Who slipped ray the molly,” X user TikTok Investors asked, while another said:“I remember my first time getting lit in Singapore.”“Are you ok?” yet another user asked in response, while another wrote,“Bro is so drunk ahaha.”As of the time of writing, the post had garnered 1.2k retweets, 5k likes, and 868 comments said at the Fortune Global Forum last year, \"What we need is a very strong middle. We have irreconcilable differences by sides that will not accept losing.\"At that moment, he informed Fortune that he considered former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley to be the most promising candidate.
