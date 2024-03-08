Multiple US Government Websites Of Homeland Security, ICE And Secret Service Suffer Outage

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Multiple United States government websites experienced brief outages on March 7, as per a Reuters report US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it had resolved an issue with its website and related domains that caused them to temporarily go down, it added Read | 'I will not bow down': US President Joe Biden tells Russia's Vladimir Putin at State of the Union address 2024Other websites that were also temporarily affected included the DHS, US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and the Secret Service outage came as US President Joe Biden delivered the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill Read | Super Tuesday: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in California for US Presidential polls 2024A DHS official told Reuters there was \"no indication of malicious action\" in the outage.(With inputs from Reuters)

MENAFN08032024007365015876ID1107951865