Bengaluru Water Woes: Stop Wasting Drinking Water To Wash Car, Gardening Or Pay Fine. Here's What's Allowed, What's Not

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Amid acute water crisis in Bengaluru, the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board issued a fresh advisory on Friday banning drinking water for non-essential purposes. The water supply board also cited that a fine will be imposed in case the rules are not followed's what's not allowed:

As per the fresh advisory by the Karnataka Water Supply and Sewerage Board, drinking water usage is banned for washing cars or gardening or restoring water fountains cannot be used for house construction, road construction and maintenance.

The advisory further said that a fine of ₹5000 would be imposed if the order was violated prices for water tankers:

Noting that tanker owners are extorting customers, Bengaluru city district administration on Friday, issued an order fixing the price of tanker waterAs per the Bengaluru district administration, for up to 5 km, a 6000-litre water tanker will cost ₹600, an 8000-litre water tanker will cost ₹700, and a 12,000-litre water tanker will cost ₹1000 the distance is between 5 and 10 km, a 6000-litre water tanker will cost ₹750, an 8000-litre water tanker will cost ₹850, and a 12,000-litre water tanker will cost ₹1200, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar informed warned the water tanker owners that the government would seize their tankers if they did not register with the authorities before the deadline of March 7.\"Of the total 3,500 water tankers in Bengaluru city, only 10%, that is 219 tankers, have registered with the authorities. The government will seize them if they don't register before the deadline,\" he said.\"Water is not the property of any individual but is a resource that belongs to the government. The government has the right to take control of water sources. The officials of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board have been instructed to be prepared to supply water from areas where groundwater is abundant. The BWSSB is using 210 tankers to supply water already. The election code of conduct will not come in the way of supplying water,\" he added.(With agency inputs)

