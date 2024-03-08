Reliance Dinner: From Nita Ambani's Handloom Kanchipuram Saree To Dinner To Jamnagar Employees' Dinner. Take A Look

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "As part of pre-wedding festivities for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, Reliance Industries Chairperson Mukesh Ambani, and wife and Reliance Foundation Chairperson Nita Ambani hosted a dinner for all Reliance employees in Jamnagar (Gujarat), on March 6.Anant, the youngest son of RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is set to marry Radhika, daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, later this year Ambani's traditional attire in particular caught attention online as she attended the Jamnagar Reliance Parivar event in a red handloom Kanchipuram saree handcrafted saree, designed by Swadesh, was personalised by artisans to feature the initials of Anant and Radhika. The attire showcases the craftsmanship of 102 classical patterns from Kanchipuram silk saree motifs in honour of the communities preserving the trade, as per an ANI report. Further, the saree's red-pink-hued paid homage to India's architecture and culture, it added Extravaganza in JamnagarThe three-day pre-wedding celebrations from March 1-3 saw a star-studded guest list, including Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Akshay Kumar, along with sports personalities MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, and Sachin Tendulkar such as Rihanna, Shreya Ghoshal, Arijit Singh and Diljit Dosanjh also performed during the celebration.
Take a look at the celebrations
