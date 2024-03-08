PM Modi Presents National Creators Award 2024 Know What Is It? Selection Process, Other Details

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday presented the National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The awards have been envisioned as a launch pad for the use of creativity to drive positive changeWhat is the National Creators Award?With the dominance of social media, the creator economy is growing by leaps and bounds globally. Millions of digital creators on Instagram, Facebook, X, and other platforms are creating content on varied topics such as fashion, technology, general knowledge, education, travel, and others Prime Minister Narendra Modi has created a new category of awards in view of this new booming profession in the country--the Creators platforms, influencers tie up for ad-led modelThe National Creators Award is an effort to recognize excellence and impact across domains, including storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, and gaming among others. The award is envisioned as a launchpad for using creativity to drive positive change Creators Award: Selection processThe Centre had opened a nomination window on its Innovate India website from 10-29 February 2024 to the data, more than 1.5 lakh nominations and around 10 lakh votes were cast award is based on the number of votes cast to a creator Creator Award: CategoriesThe award is presented across twenty categories including the Best Storyteller Award; The Disruptor of the Year; Celebrity Creator of the Year; Green Champion Award; Best Creator For Social Change; Most Impactful Agri Creator; Cultural Ambassador of The Year; and International Creator Award categories also include the Best Travel Creator Award; Swachhta Ambassador Award; The New India Champion Award; Tech Creator Award; Heritage Fashion Icon Award; Most Creative Creator (Male and Female); Best Creator in Food Category; Best Creator in Education Category; Best Creator in Gaming Category; Best Micro Creator; Best Nano Creator; Best Health and Fitness Creator Creator Award 2024: Winners listMost Creative Creator- Female award: Shraddha Jain (AiyyoShraddha)Most Creative Creator-Male award: RJ Raunac (Bauaa)Heritage Fashion Icon Award: Jahnvi SinghBest Creator in Food Category Award: Kabita SinghGreen Champion category award: Pankhti PandeyBest storyteller: Keerthika GovindasamyCultural Ambassador of the Year award: Maithili ThakurBest Creator in Tech Category: Gaurav ChaudharyBest Health and Fitness Creator Award: Ankit BaiyanpuriaBest Creator in Education Category award: Naman DeshmukhFavourite Travel Creator: Kamiya JaniDisruptor of the Year award: Ranveer Allahbadia (BeerBiceps)

MENAFN08032024007365015876ID1107951856