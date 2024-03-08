               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rajasthan News: Over 15 Children Suffer Burns Due To Electric Shock In Kota Amid Mahashivratri Celebrations, Says Report


(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Over 15 children suffered injuries due to an electric shock during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Kota, Rajasthan, CNN-News 18 reported. The condition of three children is said to be critical, news agency ANI shared a video on X, showing people carrying children, who were injured in the incident, to a hospital Sabha Speaker Om Birla reportedly reached the hospital to take stock of the situation details are awiated.

