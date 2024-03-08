Rajasthan News: Over 15 Children Suffer Burns Due To Electric Shock In Kota Amid Mahashivratri Celebrations, Says Report

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Over 15 children suffered injuries due to an electric shock during a procession on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Kota, Rajasthan, CNN-News 18 reported. The condition of three children is said to be critical, news agency ANI shared a video on X, showing people carrying children, who were injured in the incident, to a hospital Sabha Speaker Om Birla reportedly reached the hospital to take stock of the situation details are awiated.
MENAFN08032024007365015876ID1107951855
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.