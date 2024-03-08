Bengaluru Metro: Yellow Line Metro’S Driverless Train Begins First Trial Run (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has kicked off the trial run of its highly anticipated driverless train, marking a significant milestone in the city's public transportation system. The trial commenced yesterday evening on the Bayline, covering the route from RV Road to Bommasandra under the yellow line.

The long-awaited driverless train, spanning a total length of 18.82 kilometres, is now undergoing rigorous testing along its route, which includes a total of 16 metro stations, all elevated paths. This groundbreaking initiative by BMRCL aims to revolutionize urban transportation, promising enhanced efficiency and passenger safety.

Namma Metro's driverless trains will have drivers in initial phase: BMRCL

The trial run was initiated from the Hebbagodi depot, IBL-1, precisely at 6:55 PM yesterday. The train embarked on its maiden journey with a modest speed of 10 kilometres per hour. As the trial progresses, the speed will gradually be increased to 25 kilometres per hour in subsequent stages.

Yesterday's trial run witnessed the train departing from Hebbagodi and reaching Bommasandra by 7:14 PM, marking a successful initial phase of testing. BMRCL has planned a comprehensive testing regime spanning three days, comprising a total of 37 tests, to ensure the robustness and reliability of the driverless train system.