ISL 2023-24: Northeast United FC's Coach Juan Pedro Benali Disputes Loss Against Punjab FC (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Juan Pedro Benali, the head coach of NorthEast United FC, expressed his belief that his team did not deserve to lose in their recent match against Punjab FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Despite dominating the game and creating opportunities, the Highlanders couldn't secure a win. Colombian forward Wilmar Jordan Gil scored the only goal from the penalty spot, making the difference in a closely contested match in Guwahati.

Even though the Highlanders pushed hard for an equalising goal in the second half, they were unable to find the back of the net. Nestor Albiach had several close attempts, and a significant opportunity arose in the 79th minute when he dribbled past Ravi Kumar. However, Greek defender Dimitrios Chatziisaias made a heroic clearance to deny the open-goal effort.

Reflecting on the team's performance, Coach Benali expressed pride in the players for their hard work and acknowledged that, in his opinion, they did not deserve to be on the losing side. He mentioned the unfairness of football, stating that both teams didn't get the results they deserved.

Despite missing key players like Tomi Juric and Hamza Regragui due to injuries and Asheer Akhtar serving a suspension, Benali emphasized that the team performed well. Tondonba Singh started in the left-back position in place of Buanthanglun Samte. When asked about the absent players, Benali remarked that their absence accounted for a significant portion of the team.

Despite the setbacks, Benali commended his team's defensive efforts, particularly in keeping Punjab FC's attacking trio-Madih Talal, Luka Majcen, and Wilmar Jordan-silent for the majority of the match. He highlighted the team's good defensive performance despite the challenging circumstances.

