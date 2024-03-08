'Shaitaan' Screening: Ajay Devgn Attends With Son Yug, Gauahar Khan- Daisy Shah Slay In Outfits

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Ajay Devgn, R Madhavan-starrer horror-thriller film

'Shaitaan' is set to release in theatres on March 08, 2024.

The makers of the film 'Shaitaan' held the film's screening yesterday in Mumbai and it was attended by many celebrities.



Daisy Shah attended the 'Shaitaan' film screening and was seen wearing a black top and leather pants.

Gauahar Khan attended the Ajay Devgan-starrer film's screening and looked stunning in a red long gown.

Ajay Devgn, his son Yug, actor R Madhavan along with others happily posed for a picture perfect photograph at the film's screening.

Karan Johar opted for an all-black look as he was dressed in a classy suit and black shoes. He paired his look with white glasses.



Ajay Devgn attended his film 'Shaitaan' screening with his son Yug and opted for blue pants and jacket.