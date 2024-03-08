Sidharthan's Death: Prime Accused Sinjo Is A Karate Black-Belt; Gruesome Details Of Assault Emerge

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Wayanad: Sinjo Johnson, the main accused who brutally beat up Sidharthan of Pookode Veterinary College, is a karate black belt. The horrifying details of the assault on the second year student are being revealed from the statements of students of the college.

Sinjo Johnson, a black belt

in karate, was the main accused, according to accusations made by some students, and the police claimed that he had forcefully attacked and injured Sidharthan. Sinjo tortured Sidharthan by kicking him to the ground and pressing his big toe against his tummy. In addition, he repeatedly beat him up and urged others to follow likewise. The students told the authorities that he choked Sidharthan so badly that the latter was unable to eat or drink anything.



The statement given by the students to the police is that Sidharthan suffered severe cruelty. Sinjo Johnson applied all his training skills to assault Sidharthan. According to the students, Sidharthan died from starvation and dehydration after succumbing to his classmates' cruelties.

Sinjo also planned the mob trial. The police named him as the main accused as he intimidated students into remaining silent. The second accused is Kasinathan, who

mistreated Sidharthan as well. He repeatedly struck Sidharthan with a belt.



Siddharthan endured ruthless torture from February 14 to February 18. In front of about 130 hostel students, he was physically attacked and forced to parade nude. After the first belt broke into pieces, the accused used iron rods and wire to attack him. The warden and college dean were allegedly aware of the continuous assault, and those responsible threatened anyone who would contemplate reporting the matter.

The second-year Bachelor of Veterinary Science student, JS Sidharthan of Pookode Veterinary University, was found dead inside the college hostel on February 18. Sidharthan was reportedly beaten up by SFI leaders at four places in the college premises. It is reported that he was beaten up in the courtyard of the college hostel, in the college hostel, on the hill near the hostel, and inside the dormitory.

