Bengaluru Water Crisis: Residents Shocked As Water Board Issues Hefty Bills Amidst No Cauvery Water Supply

Residents of Bengaluru are up in arms over the severe water shortage plaguing the region at the onset of summer. Frustration has reached a boiling point as the local water authority, Bengaluru Water Board (BWSSB), continues to issue hefty bills despite the absence of a Cauvery water supply.

The recent bills, amounting to a staggering 10,000 rupees per household, have sent shockwaves through the community. Many households, already struggling to make ends meet, are now faced with bills ranging from 5,000 to 10,000 rupees, sparking outrage and frustration.

For years, the residents of Banasawadi have grappled with the elusive promise of Cauvery water. However, they are burdened with exorbitant bills instead of relief, adding insult to injury.

In response to the unjust charges, residents took to the streets, venting their anger and demanding accountability from the authorities.

