Nothing Phone 2A Vs Nothing Phone 2: Which Is A BETTER Smartphone For You?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nothing has just unleashed its new budget beast, the Phone 2a, the third smartphone in its arsenal.

Comparing it to the brand's second smartphone, the Phone 2, a year ago would have been unfair given the Phone 2's initial launch price of Rs 44,999. However, things have changed now that the Phone 2 is available at a more reasonable Rs 36,999. Even if it's still not an apples-to-apples comparison, you should consider whether you should choose one over the other. That's particularly alluring because both phones appear to have comparable features on paper. They have identical front camera sensors, powerful 50MP camera systems, and very comparable screens.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Design

Nevertheless, the Nothing Phone 2a has to make certain material concessions in order to be much more reasonably priced. Because it's so gratifying, you might even prefer the Phone 2a's plastic frame over the metal one. Nevertheless, the strength provided by an aluminum frame and Gorilla Glass back is difficult to match. Due to the nature of plastic, the Phone 2a is prone to scratches more readily when not protected by a cover. Moreover, the Nothing Phone 2 has a better Glyph Interface than the Nothing Phone 2a, which displays just three LED lights covering a large portion of its rear.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Display

The 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen on both phones is impressive, but the Nothing Phone 2a has somewhat thinner bezels than its sister, measuring just 2.1mm thick. Additionally, with 700 nits as opposed to the Phone 2's 500 nits, it is brighter for everyday usage. Additionally, we observed that the corner radius of the Nothing Phone 2a is atypically spherical.



Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Processor

Fortunately, the Nothing Phone 2a offers full-featured Nothing OS 2.5 even in this price range, meaning that no software functions are compromised. In addition, the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro is a strong processor that should perform well in daily duties. There won't be much of a performance difference in this case. However, gaming will be a different story, as you'll notice a difference in general performance and graphic settings. The Phone 2's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 has a far more powerful GPU.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Camera

The camera specs of the Nothing Phone 2a and Nothing Phone 2 are quite comparable, even though they differ in price, much like the screen technology. A 50MP main + 50MP ultrawide + 32MP front camera combination is included on both phones. With the exception of the main camera, which is equipped with a Samsung GN9 sensor on the Nothing Phone 2a and a better Sony IMX890 sensor on the Phone 2, all of the sensors are identical. You can anticipate sharper images from the Phone 2, especially in low light.

Nothing Phone 2a vs Nothing Phone 2: Battery

Compared to the Phone 2, which has a 4,700mAh battery, the Nothing Phone 2a has a slightly bigger 5,000mAh battery. However, it isn't significant enough to make a difference. Wireless charging is not available for the 2a, although charging at 45W is the same for both phones.