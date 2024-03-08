SEXY Photos: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Some Gorgeous Instagram Posts In Golden Outfit-Take A Look

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Samantha Ruth Prabhu looks stunning in a metallic dress for her latest shoot. She dropped a series of pictures, now setting the internet on fire.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu never fails to impress with her gorgeous avatar. Each time the actress posts photos or videos of herself on social media, she leaves everyone completely stunned.

On Thursday evening, the Kushi actress took to her Instagram handle and posted a series of pictures now setting the internet on fire.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared a photo from her recent shoot. In the photo, Samantha sets the temperatures rising as she poses in a golden gown with accentuated hair.

She gives a fierce expression to the camera as she sizzles in the metallic dress. The photo is of a magazine cover, and Samantha has caught everyone's attention.

One person commented,“OMG her eyes do the talking! ❤️‍ this woman is UNSTOPPABLE and so her rampage, once a queen, always a queen .” Another added,” lady on fire.” One fan wrote,“Wow, wow, wow.” Another added,“Love you Sam.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the actress, who had taken a vacation from acting due to Myositis, said last week that she has returned to work and is working on a wellness podcast.

She took to social media to share,“As a kid, I would always read books beyond our syllabus. I loved researching and getting immersed in any subject. And now, I find myself here again... after many years! And I realised the doggedness is still there! My mind is buzzing...My notebooks are full...And I can't wait to share!”

Samantha most recently appeared in the film Kushi, a love drama starring Vijay Deverakonda as the main character.

She will next appear in the Indian version of Citadel, which also stars Varun Dhawan and is directed by Raj and DK.