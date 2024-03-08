International Women's Day 2024: Meet 7 Powerhouse Women Of Independent Music

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Madverse is India's pioneer and most renowned platform for artists to publish their music, earn from it, and expand their professional horizons. They provide a wholesome range of tools and aids infused with progressive technology, acknowledging the hurdles independent artists face, profoundly women, and equip them with the necessary resources they require, standing tall on their terms.

From soulful melodies to electrifying beats, here are a few of the talented women Madverse is highlighting:

Deepika Seth (Delhi):

This singer-songwriter brings together the best of both worlds, fusing alternative/indie folk with the rich poetry of Urdu. Inspired by artists like Coldplay and legendary ghazal vocalists, Deepika creates a captivating and unique sound.

After managing renowned indie acts like Prateek Kuhad and Kamakshi Khanna, Deepika has leveraged her industry knowledge to launch her successful music career.

Rashmeet Kaur:

Remember the infectious hit "Bajre Da Sitta"? Rashmeet Kaur is the powerhouse vocalist behind it! Known for seamlessly blending traditional and contemporary elements, she's a musical trailblazer captivating audiences with her soulful compositions and powerful vocals. Her discography boasts a collection of acclaimed tracks, from the lively beats of "Nadiyo Par (Let The Music Play)" to the infectious rhythms of "Thumkeshwari."

Aanchal Shrivastava:

A leading figure in the realms of indie and folk music, Aanchal's captivating tunes have adorned famous songs such as "Din Shagna Da" (featured on Amazon Prime's "Four More Shots Please S2") and "Doobi Tujh Mein Piya" (in Season 3). Her exceptional vocal quality and profoundly moving songs have received universal praise, with tunes like "Kadi Aao Ni" and "Ishq Akela" bewitching listeners.

Priyanshi Srivastava (Mumbai):

A Mumbai native, Priyanshi Srivastava is a singer-songwriter who charms her listeners with a compelling mix of emotive vocals and contemporary production. Belonging to a musically inclined family, she is a proficient singer, and her unique style resonates with many music lovers.

Priyanka Nath (Assam):

A native of Assam, Priyanka Nath's music perfectly embodies her lively character and personal experiences. As a multifaceted musician, she dabbles in various genres, encompassing acoustic, pop, pop-rock, and even tapping into the trap genre, thereby highlighting her rich artistic versatility.

Shai (UK):

Born in India and currently based in the UK, Shai is sparking a revolution in the Indian music scene. She intricately fuses alluring Indian tunes with the rhythmic pulse of UK garage beats, striking a chord with listeners both in her homeland and overseas. Initially a lyricist for western performers, Shai now taps into her journey to produce songs that blend English and Hindi.



Amrapali Shinde (Bangalore):

Amrapali is an adaptable virtuoso in the music world, whose repertoire includes a vibrant mix of soul, jazz, pop, and rock. Her prominence began when she, at the tender age of 14, released her inaugural album "Basava In You," becoming the trailblazer in introducing Basava Vachanas (devotional poetry) to the folk-rock scene.

The awe-inspiring journey of Amrapali involves sharing the stage with Arijit Singh, starring in the premiere season of "The Voice" India, and making appearances on diverse radio and TV platforms. Alongside her solo endeavors, she is also a member of "Strisvara," a worldwide project converging female artists. 2023 witnessed Amrapali curating her very own ensemble, "Made in इंdia," consisting of 9 pieces, churning out an unmistakable fusion of 90s and 2000s music splashed with tones of disco, blues, and rock.