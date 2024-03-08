IND Vs ENG, 5Th Test: Ben Stokes Stuns Rohit Sharma With First-Ball Dismissal In A Dramatic Twist (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Witness the stunning moment as Ben Stokes, in a surprising turn of events, clean-bowls Rohit Sharma on the very first ball of the series, leaving the entire England team in disbelief. Despite Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's dominant centuries on Day 2 of the 5th Test in Dharamsala, England captain Ben Stokes, who hadn't bowled for the team since June 2023, decided to take matters into his own hands. The first session saw India's absolute control, prompting Stokes to warm up during the lunch break. To everyone's surprise, he bowled the second over after lunch and successfully dismissed Rohit Sharma.

Rohit, who had been relatively untroubled by other England seamers, expressed absolute disbelief at seeing his stumps shattered by Stokes. However, the larger shock came from Stokes' teammates and coaching staff, including the likes of Mark Wood and James Anderson. Even England head coach Brendon McCullum, with his hands on his face, seemed to be hiding his laughter at the unexpected turn of events.

Notably, Stokes hadn't bowled for England since June 2023. Shortly after Rohit Sharma's dismissal, Shubman Gill faced a similar fate, this time at the hands of James Anderson. In the first session, England had tried various tactics to contain the Indian batters, including using a leg-slip for Rohit and employing pacer Mark Wood with six fielders on the leg side. However, after the break, Stokes' bowling brought about a dramatic shift for England.

